Terrebonne releases Presumed Recovered numbers

Terrebonne Parish has 277 persons presumed recovered as of May 17, 2020.

 

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Terrebonne Parish is 591, an increase of 1 from May 18, 2020.



 

The total deaths confirmed by the Terrebonne Coroner’s Office is 45, which is no increase from May 18, 2020. Number of deaths reported on this report does not match the Louisiana Department of Health coronavirus website due to the latency of data input by the Louisiana Department of Health.

 

Presumed recovered counts will be updated weekly on Mondays.

