Terrebonne reports 3 new deaths; Lafourche reports 1; State cases top 13K

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 13,010. That’s 514 new cases in 24 hours.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 228 cases, 11 more than yesterday. They are reporting another death, bringing the total to 4.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 148 cases, 5 more since yesterday. While the state is reporting 8 deaths, TOHSEP is reporting 11, 3 more than yesterday.

The state is reporting 68 new deaths, bringing the total to 477 deaths. Statewide, there are 1,803 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 561 are on ventilators. That’s 77 more patients than yesterday, but 10 less patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 76 state tests (same as yesterday) and 476 commercial tests (42 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 192 state tests (15 more than yesterday) and 984 commercial tests (62 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 4,368 tests have been completed by the state lab and 55,957 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 1,827 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.