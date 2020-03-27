Terrebonne reports first death; Lafourche reports second; Terrebonne and Lafourche each gain 2 new cases

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 2746. That’s 441 new cases in just over 24 hours.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 23 cases, two more since yesterday and sadly is reporting their first death.





Lafourche Parish is reporting 30, two more than yesterday, and is reporting their second death.

There are 773 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 270 are on ventilators. That’s 97 more patients than yesterday, and 31 new patients on vents.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 36 new deaths, bringing the total to 119 deaths.

In total statewide, 2476 tests have been completed by the state lab and 18,883 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 3,330 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.

54 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases.

Orleans Parish is up to 1,170 cases (173 new since yesterday) and 57deaths (11 new). Jefferson follows that total with 548 cases (90 new since yesterday) and 24 deaths (12 new).