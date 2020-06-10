Terrebonne ROV shares important dates for upcoming elections

The Registrar of Voters has issued a reminder of important dates for upcoming elections.

On July 11, 2020, the state will hold the Presidential Preference Primary. This is a Closed election, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans may vote. The following are important deadlines for this election:

June 10 – Voter Registration Deadline (in-person or by mail registrations)

June 20 – Voter Registration Deadline (online at www.geauxvote.com )

June 20 – July 4 (not including Sunday) – Early Voting at the ROV Office in Government Towers. Daily hours are 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

July 11 – Election Day at your polling place from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Municipal General Election, which is parishwide, is on August 15, 2020. The following are important deadlines for this election:

July 17 – Voter Registration Deadline (in-person or by mail registrations)

July 25 – Voter Registration Deadline (online at www.geauxvote.com )

July 25 – August 8 (not including Sunday) – Early Voting at the ROV Office in Government Towers. Daily hours are 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

August 15 – Election Day at your polling place from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sample ballots for each election can be viewed at www.geauxvote.com. You can also look up your current registration status and polling place on the website or by downloading the app.

Upon entering to vote, please be prepared to show your picture identification. The August ballot will be lengthy and long lines are expected.

There are many reasons a voter may qualify for a mail ballot. You can view this information at www.geauxvote.com as well. For the July and August elections, there is a request for COVID-19 situations.

If you have any questions, please call the Registrar of Voters office at 985-873-6533.