Terrebonne self-testing site at St. Eloi Church closed due to rain

From Earl Eues, Terrebonne OHSEP:

The self-testing drive thru site at St. Eloi Catholic Church was closed at 9:45 a.m. today due to rain.

A total of 18 people were tested this morning.

As a reminder, the self-testing site that was scheduled at the Devon Keller Recreation Center in Gibson has been canceled due to the weather forecast for tomorrow. This site will not be rescheduled and the next site will open at the Houma Airbase Park on Thursday from noon to 7 p.m..