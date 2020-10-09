Terrebonne Sheriff: Curfews in place; caution is advised

From TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet advises that curfews for all areas south of the Morganza levee and gate alignment are in place and that all 16 of Terrebonne Parish’s floodgates are closed as Hurricane Delta makes its way closer to the Louisiana coast.

“Although landfall is expected far west of us, vigilance is still necessary,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Come morning we expect winds that could bring scattered power outages, and we know that below the levees waters will rise. Planning keeps us safe but being aware of the potential for problems we cannot foresee keeps us safer. That’s why you’ll see our deputies both day and night at checkpoints in sensitive locations. That’s why you’ll see an extra strong patrol presence not just on the bayous but throughout our parish during this emergency.”

The best thing for everyone to do as the storm draws closer to our western neighbors, Sheriff Soignet said, is to monitor trusted local information sources.

“For those of you not under evacuation orders, continue to assess weather-related risk factors,” Sheriff Soignet said. “If a generator must be used, be sure it is properly vented and operated outdoors.”

Updates will be posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Twitter @Terrebonne_SO and on our website, http://www.tpso.net