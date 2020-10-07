Terrebonne Sheriff: Inmates moved from jail in advance of Hurricane Delta’s approach

Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced that all inmates and have been moved from the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to other locations, in order to ensure their safety and the safety of our Corrections Officers due to potential adverse effects related to Hurricane Delta.

This action has been taken due to possible electric power loss. The complex, which is operated by the Sheriff’s Office but is owned by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, does not have a generator capable of running its enclosed ventilation system. This could create unsafe conditions including the pooling of condensation, as well as risks for the transmission of COVID-19.

“We are grateful to the Louisiana Department of Corrections for their assistance,” Sheriff Soignet said. “There may be some delay before inmates are able to contact family and friends as they will need to be settled into their temporary lodging.”

Sheriff Soignet said he and Parish Government officials are in discussions regarding

future equipment updates.