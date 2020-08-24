Terrebonne Sheriff: Inmates temporarily relocating due to potential power outages

From TPSO:

The potential effects of Tropical Storm Marco and especially Tropical Storm Laura have prompted Sheriff

Tim Soignet to employ special precautions for the safety of inmates and corrections officers.

“Out of an abundance of caution we are temporarily relocating our inmates to various facilities with the

help of the Louisiana Department of Corrections,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Our concern is not flooding, other water-related hazards, or structural issues. The potential loss of electric power during these weather events poses a health and safety risk for our staff as well as the inmates.”

The Sheriff also said there will be no effect on the ability to book and hold anyone who is arrested during the temporary closure.

“We have procedures in place to make sure that anyone who commits a crime resulting in an arrest will

be held accordingly,” Sheriff Soignet said.

The Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex is not owned by the Sheriff’s Office, which only

operates and staffs the facility, but the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government. With no

generator, a loss of power could result in health problems due to heat and loss of other functions,

Sheriff Soignet said.

“I would rather be proactive and take this step now, rather than have to scramble if a power emergency

occurs,” Sheriff Soignet said. “In addition to the heat, having no ventilation can increase the risk of problems related to COVD-19. I am grateful to the Department of Corrections for their rapid coordination and assistance.”

Before inmates are returned to the facility, Sheriff Soignet said, the entire building will undergo COVID-

19 precautionary disinfections.

Sheriff Soignet said that loved ones or friends of inmates should not be concerned if they don’t initially hear from them, and that the inmates will be able to make contact as soon as they are settled in their temporary quarters, which are located in several areas of the state.

“We ask that families be patient and not call us for information, which we cannot disclose due to security concerns,” Sheriff Soignet said. “I give my assurances, however, that this course of action is the best way to guarantee health and safety while we are under a tropical weather threat such as this.”

The Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex houses more than 500 inmates. Some are awaiting case

dispositions; while others are serving time for petty offenses. The jail also holds inmates for the Department of Corrections, who have already been sentenced and are either awaiting transfer to state facilities, or are doing state time there.