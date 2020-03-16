Terrebonne Sheriff: Persons with Court Dates Must Report

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Houma Police Department, Terrebonne District Attorney, Terrebonne Parish Along with the District Attorney, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the judges of the 32nd Judicial District are working closely to accommodate those requiring access to the courts, while bearing in mind the importance of limiting potentials for COVID-19 transmission.

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, all persons required to show up for court must do so. Once you arrive, personnel will direct those wishing to see a judge in the courtroom and those who would prefer obtaining new court dates.

Those scheduled to appear before Judge john R. Walker (felonies) should report to the corner of School and Church streets at 8:30 a.m.

Those scheduled to appear before Judge Randall Bethancourt (misdemeanors) should report to the Sheriff’s Office entrance to the courthouse at Church and Verret streets at 8:30 a.m.

Those appearing for traffic court should report to the Sheriff’s Office entrance at 1:30 p.m.

This plan went into effect today. Officials are grateful to the representatives of the various agencies who worked hard to help members of the public, and members of the public for their patience and cooperation. These plans are subject to change. Keep informed by monitoring www.tpso.net.