Terrebonne Sheriff provides update as Hurricane Zeta nears

Sheriff Tim Soignet wishes to inform residents and business owners that the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has issued a VOLUNTARY evacuation order for certain areas due to Hurricane Zeta.

The portion of Pointe-aux-Chenes designated as being in Zone 2 on the Parish’s evacuation map.

Manufactured or mobile homes in lower Dularge, Dulac, Chauvin, Montegut and Pointe-aux-Chenes for manufactured homes and structured, including mobile homes, in the following areas:

That portion of Pointe-aux-Chenes within Zone 2 on the parish evacuation map.

Parish President Gordon Dove and the Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness have arranged for a shelter at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 800 Verret Street in Houma, opening at 10 a.m.

Last-minute precautions should be completed.

“I urge people living in mobile homes and manufactured housing to take these messages seriously,” Sheriff Soignet said. “If you haven’t already, please pick up debris, decorations, campaign signs and other hazards that could pose risks to your home and homes of your neighbors.”

A MANDATORY evacuation is already in effect for areas south of the Morganza-to-the-Gulf levee and gate system and deputies are posted at those areas.

Sheriff Soignet wishes to assure residents that deputies are being deployed in force to evacuation areas and throughout the parish to ensure security for homes that may be left by residents.

“We owe it to everyone who may leave their homes to stay with relatives, friends or at a shelter that they not be at risk for property crimes during this emergency,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Our deputies are being vigilant are dedicated to your safety and security.”

The National Weather Service currently predicts a landfall at current forecast calls for Hurricane Zeta to make landfall around Timbalier Island on a northeastern track, but at this point Sheriff Soignet said there is still plenty of room for error.

“Don’t focus on the specific forecast tracks, because there are several potentials for effects to our community especially from wind,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Whatever this storm brings I have every confidence that working together as we always do, we can stay safe.”

Sheriff Soignet asks that residents and business owners monitor trusted websites including tpso.net and tpcg.org for verified information.