Terrebonne Solid Waste adjusting Garbage Pick-up Schedules

Due to potential impacts from Hurricane Laura, Wednesday’s collection routes will start at 4:00AM. Wednesday’s collection should be placed at curbside on Tuesday night.

All three residential sites (Ashland, Crochetville, & Isle of Cuba) will open at daybreak and will stay open as long as weather permits. Ashland Transfer Station will open at 7:00AM and will stay open as long as weather permits. Residents that need to dispose of residential debris, the Ashland Residential drop-off site is open Tuesday till 8:00PM.