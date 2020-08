SANDBAG LOCATION UPDATE:



TPCG will open a pre-filled sandbag location for the elderly and disabled at the TPCG Roads and Bridges building at 1860 Grand Caillou Road beginning tomorrow Aug 23th at 7am to 7pm. Limit is 20 bags per person.

They currently plan to open up again on Monday Aug 24th at 7am depending on the incoming weather events.