Texas begins checkpoints and screenings on all roadways from Louisiana

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, checkpoints and screening of vehicles by the Texas Department of Public Safety began on all roadways entering Texas from Louisiana. The screenings are related to the COVID-19 pandemic and motorists are urged to exercise caution and remain alert for traffic congestion when traveling west into Texas. The screening of vehicles applies to all roadways crossing into Texas including interstates.

Commercial motor vehicle traffic will not be obstructed.

Nothing in the Texas executive order “closes” the border or otherwise restricts traveling into or out of Texas as long as Louisiana residents comply with the directions of the order which “mandates a 14-day self-quarantine for every person who enters the State of Texas through roadways from Louisiana.” Additionally, there are clear exemptions to the order for certain individuals. This order does not prohibit or limit in any way motorists’ ability to travel into Texas for scheduled medical treatment.

Furthermore, the order to self-quarantine shall not apply to people traveling in connection with commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical-infrastructure functions. Louisiana residents planning to travel into Texas must adhere to the following:

•Visitors must remain in the designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the duration of the person’s presence in Texas, whichever is shorter

•Persons may leave their designated location to seek medical care.

•Individuals should fill out the requested form https://www.dps.texas.gov/covidtravel/groundTravel.pdf in advance of travel into Texas.





•Motorists may depart Texas at any time

Should you have questions and need to contact Texas DPS about complying with the Executive Order, please call Texas DPS at (844) 986-1093 or visit https://gov.texas.gov/coronavirus