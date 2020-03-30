Texas Governor orders travelers from Louisiana to self-quarantine

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order that any person traveling to Texas from Louisiana will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Previously, the governor had issued an executive order that required anyone flying in from New Orleans to be quarantined for 14 days while in Texas.

The Governor’s full order is below:

“My prior executive order about travel from New Orleans covered air travel from New Orleans into the state of Texas. Now, I am updating that executive order to also include travel by road. Travel by road from any location in the state of Louisiana. Importantly, this executive order does not apply to travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical infrastructure functions. This order will be enforced like the order that I issued previously about travel from New Orleans. It will be enforced by the Department of Public Safety at and near entry points from Louisiana.”

Checkpoints have been established to enforce the order. Those who do not follow the guidelines of the order will be subject to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail, the order states.