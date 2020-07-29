TFAE announces New Grant Opportunity in Light of COVID-19 Challenges

Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE) announces new grant offering to help local public school educators with traditional and virtual learning classroom needs in light of challenges and restrictions presented by pandemic.

“We recognize that this school year will look very different for our teachers and students,” Katie Portier, TFAE Executive Director, said. “With these new guidelines and options for learning comes additional needs in a classroom – whether it’s a traditional classroom or a virtual one. We hope that by offering this special grant we can help in creating a positive experience in a challenging time.”

Brief synopsis of all TFAE Grants available for the 2020-2021 school year:

TFAE Covid-19 Challenges Grants:

Special grant offered for the 2020-2021 school year to assist teachers with resources needed to teach effectively (traditionally and/or virtually) while maintaining a safe environment. Allowable expenditures can include but are not limited to additional supplies, technology, student storage items, software, etc. Teachers can submit a grant application for up to $1000 in grant funding.

Innovative Ed-Venture Grants:

TFAE Innovative Ed-Venture Grants are designed to encourage teachers to incorporate innovative, educational, and developmental activities into their classroom curriculum to provide students with an exciting approach to the learning process. There is no limit to the amount a teacher can request for this grant.

New Teacher Grants:

The New Teacher Grant allows new educators to stock their classrooms with the supplies needed to be ready for students. Allowable expenditures include but are not limited to paper, pencils, storage containers, dry erase boards, calculators, etc. Teachers who meet the criteria can submit a grant application for up to $500.

Bayou Board of REALTORS® Journey to Careers Grants:

This grant is for teachers of business and career classes to utilize for the exploration of careers and to enhance the learning environment for students. Teachers who meet the criteria can submit a grant application for up to $400.

The deadline to apply for grants is August 31, 2020. All grant applications are submitted online at www.tfae.org/grant-information. TFAE Grants are open to Terrebonne Parish public school teachers. Detailed instructions and guidelines can also be found on this page. To learn see past TFAE Grants in action, visit www.tfae.org/grants-in-action.

Since its inception, TFAE has awarded more than $1.3 million dollars to Terrebonne Parish public school teachers.