TFAE Awards More Than $66,000 in Grants to Local Public School Teachers

Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE) has awarded ninety (90) grants for a total of $66,047 to Terrebonne Parish public school teachers for the 2020-2021 school year.

Grants awarded include New Teacher Grants, Innovative Ed-Venture Grants, and COVID-19 Challenges Grants to teachers across the parish.

Five teachers received the TFAE Innovative Ed-Venture Grant, which encourages teachers to submit bold and innovative ideas and projects that would actively engage their students. These grants ranged in dollar amounts from $742 to $5,995.

TFAE also awarded fifty-five New Teacher Grants, which are for teachers new to teaching (or new to a subject or school) to use for classroom supplies. This $500 grant helps ease the financial burden on teachers to fund crayons, pencils, papers, storage, dry erase boards, and much more that is needed for their classroom to function.

Lastly, thirty teachers were awarded the COVID-19 Challenges Grant, a new grant created for this year’s unique school year. Teachers were awarded up to $1,000 for supplies, software, and/or technology needed to teach effectively and safely due to COVID restrictions in the classroom or with virtual learning. These grants ranged in dollar amounts from $146 to $1,000.

“Something we have always known – but has been on much display this year especially – is how resilient and resourceful our local teachers are,” Katie Portier, TFAE Executive Director, said. “We are honored to help them bring to life their creative ideas to engage and educate their students. Many thanks to our donors and sponsors through the years who make these grants possible.”

Below is the full list of 2020-2021 TFAE Grant Award Recipients. Grant awards are made possible each year through donations made to TFAE’s endowment.

This school year’s grants are especially momentous as TFAE celebrates our 30th Anniversary serving the community. Since our inception, TFAE has awarded more than $1.3 million grant dollars to Terrebonne Parish public school teachers. To read about the impact of TFAE in Terrebonne Parish for the last 30 years, please visit www.tfae.org/30-years.