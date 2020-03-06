TFAE Recognizes James Charles with Award of Distinction

Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE) has named James Charles as the recipient of the 2020 James J. Buquet, Jr. Award of Distinction.

The award is given annually to a Terrebonne Parish public high school graduate recognized for vision and excellence in their chosen field or other areas of personal endeavor. This individual has provided service unselfishly to his or her community, state, nation or internationally.

Mr. Charles has dedicated his life to serving the students of Terrebonne Parish. He began his career as a math teacher at Southdown High School. He taught throughout the parish before becoming an elementary math curriculum specialist, an assistant principal, and coordinator of migrant education. In 1988, he was named the first-ever principal of Ellender Memorial High School. Mr. Charles has also served as supervisor of secondary, adult, and vocational education, Assistant Superintendent, and Interim Superintendent.

An avid volunteer, Mr. Charles also created many enrichment programs for local underprivileged and at-risk youth. He is a 1960 graduate of Southdown High School and received his degree from Southern University. He received an Honorary Doctorate from Southern University in 2019.

The James J. Buquet, Jr. Award was established by TFAE in 2008 to honor Mr. Buquet’s commitment to public education.

Mr. Charles will be honored at the annual TFAE Celebrates Excellence event on March 26 along with the named TFAE Distinguished Scholars and Inspirational Educators.

TFAE is an independent local non-profit organization that strives to positively affect academic achievement and to fundamentally improve education. TFAE has awarded more than $1.2 million grant dollars to Terrebonne Parish public school teachers since 2012.