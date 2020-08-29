TFAE Seeking Gently Used Purses for Annual Fundraiser
Do you have gently used purses or handbags that you’d like to donate?
TFAE is seeking items for their annual Purses & Promises: A Girls’ Night Out for Children’s Literacy event.
At the event, purses will be sold and auctioned to raise funds for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library early literacy program in Terrebonne Parish.
TFAE is seeking all types of purses, including highly sought after brands such as Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, and more. They will also accept other gently used purses in good condition that are not considered “designer.”
If you’d like to donate, please contact Payton Suire at info@tfae.org or 985-868-5881 to arrange a (socially distant) drop off or pick up of items. TFAE is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and donations are tax deductible as allowable by law.
Purses & Promises is scheduled for December 4th as an in-person event with virtual components so that everyone can attend comfortably. More information on the event can be found at www.tfae.org/purses-promises.
About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library:
Through this program, registered local children receive one age-appropriate book every month until their fifth birthday at no cost to their families. Research has shown that early reading increase a child’s learning capacity, promotes literacy and social skills, and most importantly – prepares them for Kindergarten which often sets children on a path for success.
TFAE has funded more than 270,000 books to nearly 10,000 children through the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Terrebonne Parish since adopting the program in 2012. With approximately 3,300 children currently enrolled, TFAE funds the program at $75,000-$80,000 a year. The Purses and Promises event serves as a fundraiser to offset some of the costs associated with facilitating the program for our community.