TFAE Seeking Gently Used Purses for Annual Fundraiser

Do you have gently used purses or handbags that you’d like to donate?

TFAE is seeking items for their annual Purses & Promises: A Girls’ Night Out for Children’s Literacy event.

At the event, purses will be sold and auctioned to raise funds for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library early literacy program in Terrebonne Parish.

TFAE is seeking all types of purses, including highly sought after brands such as Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, and more. They will also accept other gently used purses in good condition that are not considered “designer.”

If you’d like to donate, please contact Payton Suire at info@tfae.org or 985-868-5881 to arrange a (socially distant) drop off or pick up of items. TFAE is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and donations are tax deductible as allowable by law.

Purses & Promises is scheduled for December 4th as an in-person event with virtual components so that everyone can attend comfortably. More information on the event can be found at www.tfae.org/purses-promises