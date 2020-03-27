TGMC Announces Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Available for General Public

Holding steadfast to their commitment of expanding drive through testing, Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) and Chabert Medical Center have proudly partnered to open drive-through coronavirus testing to the general public.

Tests will be available on Tuesday, March 31, Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2 from 9 am – 12 pm by appointment. Please call 985-858-7777 to schedule. A physicians order is required. Testing will be provided in the comfort of your car outside of the TGMC Medical Art facility located at 855 Belanger St.

“We are pleased to expanded testing to the general public to address their concerns,” said Phyllis Peoples, TGMC President and CEO. “Our primary goal is to keep our community safe and healthy,” she added.