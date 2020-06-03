TGMC Board of Commissioners Appoints New Board Chairman and Vice-Chairman
Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) and Southern Regional Medical Corporation (SRMC) Board
of Commissioners announce the appointment of J. Louis Watkins, III, as Chairman and Angelique T.
Barker, CPA, as Vice Chairman.
Mr. Watkins joined the TGMC Board of Commissioners in 2010 and has served as the Board Vice
Chairman for the past two years and previously served as the TGMC Quality Committee Chair. He is a
practicing attorney for the past 33 years and is a member of both the Terrebonne Parish Bar Association
and the Louisiana State Bar Association. He is currently a member of the Rotary Club of Houma. He has
previously served as a board member for the YMCA and as past Chairman of the Terrebonne Economic
Development Authority (TEDA). Watkins currently owns J. Louis Watkins, III, A Professional Law
Corporation in Houma.
Mrs. Barker joined the Board of Commissioners in 2013. She previously served as Chairman of the
TGMC Finance Committee. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Nicholls State
University. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the AICPA and Louisiana Society of
CPAs. Mrs. Barker is employed as an Audit Partner at Stagni & Company, LLC and has over 35 years of
public accounting experience with a concentration in audits of governments and non-profit
organizations. She also has experience in financial institutions, construction and small business.
“We are proud to welcome this year’s Chairman and Vice Chairman to their new roles,” said Phyllis
Peoples, TGMC President and CEO. “Mr. Watkins and Mrs. Barker are both very committed to ensuring
TGMC provides the most innovative healthcare solutions for our community right here close to home.”