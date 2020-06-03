TGMC Board of Commissioners Appoints New Board Chairman and Vice-Chairman

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) and Southern Regional Medical Corporation (SRMC) Board

of Commissioners announce the appointment of J. Louis Watkins, III, as Chairman and Angelique T.

Barker, CPA, as Vice Chairman.

Mr. Watkins joined the TGMC Board of Commissioners in 2010 and has served as the Board Vice

Chairman for the past two years and previously served as the TGMC Quality Committee Chair. He is a

practicing attorney for the past 33 years and is a member of both the Terrebonne Parish Bar Association

and the Louisiana State Bar Association. He is currently a member of the Rotary Club of Houma. He has

previously served as a board member for the YMCA and as past Chairman of the Terrebonne Economic

Development Authority (TEDA). Watkins currently owns J. Louis Watkins, III, A Professional Law

Corporation in Houma.

Mrs. Barker joined the Board of Commissioners in 2013. She previously served as Chairman of the

TGMC Finance Committee. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Nicholls State

University. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the AICPA and Louisiana Society of

CPAs. Mrs. Barker is employed as an Audit Partner at Stagni & Company, LLC and has over 35 years of

public accounting experience with a concentration in audits of governments and non-profit

organizations. She also has experience in financial institutions, construction and small business.

“We are proud to welcome this year’s Chairman and Vice Chairman to their new roles,” said Phyllis

Peoples, TGMC President and CEO. “Mr. Watkins and Mrs. Barker are both very committed to ensuring

TGMC provides the most innovative healthcare solutions for our community right here close to home.”