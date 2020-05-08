TGMC Bringing Progressive Breathing Technology to COVID-19 Patients

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) is continuing to provide leading edge healthcare by being the first in the region to introduce a new non-invasive breathing mask technology for patients in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19). This non-invasive positive pressure therapy provides optimal pressure and oxygen delivery and allows a patient to breathe on their own without the assistance of a mechanical ventilator.

The chamber surrounds the patient’s entire head to supply oxygen and is sealed with a soft airtight collar that encloses the neck comfortably. This allows the patient to be able to breathe on their own without the help of a ventilator which can be debilitating to patients. This technology provides continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to deliver oxygen therapy to the patient at pressures that make it easier for a patient to take each breath.

The primary goal of the non-invasive breathing mask is to prevent intubation, (placement of a tube through the mouth or nose into the trachea), to pump air into the lungs and the use of a ventilator.

“This innovative non-invasive breathing therapy benefits the patient in many ways including; preventing lung injury and limiting the spread of the virus to the medical team,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.

“The breathing mask also prevents patients from suffering possible long-term cognitive and physical effects of intubation from being on a ventilator,” Peoples added.

The non-invasive breathing mask has proven to be an effective treatment strategy and has many other patient advantages such as allowing the patient to remain mobile, conscious, and responsive, which can speed their recovery time by excluding the use of sedation needed by intubation. Breathing masks are customized for each patient to ensure the highest level of comfort while still providing the oxygen delivery and the pressure levels they need to breathe without mechanical assistance.

TGMC is continuing to bring progressive treatments to COVID patients and is proud to introduce this highly specialized care that provides maximum safety for our patients and healthcare heroes.

Photo Caption: Respiratory Therapist demonstrate the non-invasive breathing mask technology.