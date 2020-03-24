TGMC/Chabert partnering to offer Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing to First Responders and Healthcare Workers

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) and Chabert Medical Center have proudly partnered to provide drive-through coronavirus testing.

“We are committed to caring for and keeping safe our first responders and healthcare workers in an effort to keep them healthy so they may continue to provide care to our communities,” said Phyllis Peoples, TGMC President and CEO.

Beginning Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27, from 10 am – 3 pm, testing will be offered. First responders and healthcare workers are asked to call 985-858-7777 to schedule an appointment and must have a physician’s order. Testing will be performed at the TGMC Medical Arts facility located at 855 Belanger Street in Houma.

“Due to a limited supply of testing kits our drive-through testing is to care for those who are so graciously caring for our community right now on the front line in these unprecedented times,” said Tim Allen, Chief Executive Officer, Ochsner Bayou Region: St. Anne & Chabert Medical Center.

Both TGMC and Chabert are committed to potentially expanding drive-through testing to members of our community at some time in the future based on the availability of the testing kits.