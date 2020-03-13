TGMC Confirms COVID-19 Patient, Outlines New Guidelines

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) released a statement confirming the treatment of a patient with COVID-19.

The hospital, to ensure public health and safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare facilities, has enacted a visitor restriction policy. This policy basically allows only visitors who are essential and vital to the patient care be allowed into the facility.

Also, an assessment center for individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 has been set up at the TGMC/OCHSNER Urgent Care center at 5922 W. Main St, Suite A, Houma, Louisiana. If you believe you have symptoms, please visit the assessment center.

The full statement from TGMC can be read below:

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) and Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s (TPCG) top priority is community safety and providing the highest quality care for patients. We are committed to keeping the community healthy and are constantly monitoring the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. We are working around the clock to monitor the situation by working closely with the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as other state agencies to provide the community with the most up-to-date information.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported we have been vigilantly preparing to identify and treat any patient who displays the identified signs and symptoms. Locally, TGMC and TPCG have been providing education and communication to the community, employees, physicians, and businesses through public service announcements, speaking engagements, television, radio, websites and other social media. In addition, a great deal of information has been published and made available by LDH and CDC.

TGMC has a protocol in place for treating suspected patients and both organizations have implemented their Emergency Preparedness Plans. At this time there have been several cases identified in the state of Louisiana and in our region, and most recently TGMC.

“This situation is constantly changing and TGMC is taking all necessary precautions and is equipped to handle the situation and mitigate potential spread,” explained Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “We are well prepared to care for these cases in a way that protects the health of our patients, caregivers, and the community. We are following the CDC and State guidelines closely for testing and treatment in order to protect the patient, our staff, and the community. In addition, throughout this situation, the privacy of our patient information will remain of utmost importance as required by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA),” she added.

Also of note, the State of Louisiana, LDH, is committed to taking critical steps to ensure public health and safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare facilities and is therefore directing and requiring that all licensed healthcare facilities in Louisiana implement a visitor restriction policy. This policy basically allows only visitors who are essential and vital to the patient care be allowed into the facility. TGMC has adopted this policy.

“TPCG is taking the lead in educating our community with extensive information on our website tpcg.org,” said Gordon Dove, Parish President. “We are taking a proactive approach to providing our citizens with accurate information to make informed decisions about their well-being and the well-being of their families,” Dove added. “Our Office of Emergency Preparedness has implemented their preparedness plan to organize any necessary action needed to monitor and control the furtherance of the virus in our parish,” said Dove.

A Louisiana statewide 211 network has been instituted and made available to the public to answer questions about COVID-19. Anyone looking for information can simply dial 211 or test the key word LACOV –19 to 898-2111 for the most current information as it becomes available. Also, an assessment center for individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 has been set up at the TGMC/OCHSNER Urgent Care center at 5922 W. Main St, Suite A, Houma, Louisiana.

TGMC and TPCG strongly encourage our community to take proactive measures to protect their health and the health of others around you by following the following guidelines:

• Stay home if you are sick

• Cover your cough

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water or with a hand sanitizer containing 60% alcohol

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

• Avoid close constant (within six feet) with those who are sick

• Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

CDC believes at this time symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

TGMC and TPCG will continue to update our community as additional news develops.