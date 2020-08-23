TGMC Implements Emergency Preparedness Plan

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) is closely monitoring and is implementing its Emergency Preparedness Plan to ensure the safety of all patients, staff, and the physical facility due to the threat of impeding Hurricanes Marco and Laura.

TGMC will offer limited services beginning, tomorrow, Monday, August 24 which will include only necessary procedures and related ancillary services along with emergency situations. NO visitors will be allowed inside the facility on Monday. As this unique situation unfolds during the week information will be updated and distributed as needed.

It is important to note that TGMC is NOT a special needs shelter. Special needs patients should contact the Region 3 Louisiana Office of Public Health at 985-447-092.

TGMC encourages everyone to prepare in advance and implement their own Emergency Preparedness Plan to ensure safety and wellbeing. TGMC also encourages individuals to follow mandates issued by state and local government concerning severe weather and hurricane preparedness.