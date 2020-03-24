TGMC moves to NO Visitor policy

Via a Facebook graphic posted at 7am, Terrebonne General Medical Center has announced a No Visitor policy, effective immediately.

Labor and Delivery is still allowing ONE person to accompany moms-to-be. That guest is also allowed to stay overnight.

Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center has announced the same policy, which began yesterday: “In order to protect the health and wellbeing of patients and team members, effective Monday, March 23, visitors will not be allowed to accompany patients to appointments. The only exception to this policy is for those patients with cognitive impairment. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”