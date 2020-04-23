TGMC Moving to Post COVID-19 Care

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) is moving forward with restoring normal business operations in the coming weeks to provide needed healthcare services. Rigid precautions are in place that will include continued screening and testing, use of personal protective equipment and a zero or very limited visitation policy making TGMC safer than ever before.

Patients can be assured the hospital is taking every precaution to keep patients and staff safe by following the Center for Disease Control recommended guidelines. Evidence-based protocols are in place to clean and disinfect all areas of the hospital, robust quality controls measure all aspects of cleanliness and all rooms are tested with quantified cleaning to ensure expert sanitization.

“With the amazing courage and determination of our staff we are moving towards the other side of this pandemic,” explained Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.

“Thankfully, cases have started to plateau and decline, allowing us to move into Phase 1 of operations,” she added. “We understand life as we knew it will be different but will allow us to move forward. We pride ourselves on always providing a safe environment for our patients and have always operated using the highest measures of patient safety and quality controls. COVID-19 will add a few more controls.”

Among the many measures TGMC has in place that should help their patients feel safe include:

Continuance of robust cleaning measures. Increased the Environmental Services rounding in waiting areas, registration areas, and other public spaces.

Receiving temperature checks upon entrance to hospital.

Assurance that hand sanitizers, gloves, gowns, and masks are available and being used by staff and patients. Patient stations of hand sanitizer are in many locations in the hospital.

Assuring social distancing of staff from patient and from each other. This will include cough and sneeze guards at the registration desks.

Online scheduling of appointments and continued virtual visits with physicians from TGMC clinics. Option to wait in your car until your appointment time will remain available.

Use of MyChart to communicate or text physicians.

Testing for patients prior to procedures or surgeries.

Patients who have postponed medical procedures are encouraged to visit with their physicians immediately and get scheduled before a routine event becomes an emergent situation. TGMC advises to continue protecting yourselves in your everyday life by practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing masks properly. TGMC will continue to monitor the situation closely and is confident that we will care for the community that has taken care of us.

For more information, health and wellness tips and videos visit TGMC.com.