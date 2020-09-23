TGMC Names New Director of Regulatory and Risk

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) named Joann Cannata as Director of Regulatory and Risk. Cannata has been a member of the TGMC family for over 30 years. She is a graduate of Loyola University, a certified public accountant, and holds a CHC certificate by the Health Care Compliance Association.

For the last four years, Cannata has been the Compliance Officer at TGMC. In her new role, she will continue as Compliance and Privacy Officer; however, she will also take on the administrative role of directing Internal Audit and Risk Management. As Compliance and Privacy Officer, she has done tremendous work in organizing our compliance program and accomplishing our annual work plan as well as providing a strong process for privacy issues under HIPAA rules and regulations. In addition, she has given guidance to our Internal Audit department in taking a very robust look at financial and operational processes.

“Joann is a very engaged member of the Enterprise Risk Management team that reviews overall organizational risk,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “Her previous experience with our facility has proven her to be a highly qualified professional and will provide her with the knowledge and expertise needed to take this department to the next level.”