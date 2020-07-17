TGMC Offering Drive-through COVID-19 Testing

Starting today, Terrebonne General Medical Center will offer drive-through testing for COVID-19.

To take advantage of this offer, you will need an appointment and a signed doctor’s order.

Testing will be completed from the comfort of your car at teh TGMC Medical Arts Facility, 855 Belanger Street, under the canopy. Hours are Monday – Friday, 8 am – 2:45 pm. Results should be returned in 4-6 day, subject to volume of testing.

Please note it is advisable to wait five days once exposure has occurred before testing.