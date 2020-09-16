TGMC to enhance COVID-19 prevention protocols with electrostatic cleaning and UV technology

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) has announced that it is enhancing its disinfecting procedures by incorporating the use of the Clorox Total 360 System and the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer to create an extra level of protection and prevention against germs, such as those that cause COVID-19.

TGMC said that these new cleaning measures will allow for immediate re-entry of treated rooms and waiting areas.

“A safe environment is top priority during this unprecedented time,” TGMC President and CEO Phyllis Peoples said in a statement. “Incorporating these new procedures into our established cleaning measures gives both patients and employees peace of mind that they are protected to the highest degree.”

The Clorox Total 360 system works up to four times faster than traditional cleaning and uses 65 percent less product through electrostatic technology to sanitize up to 18,000 square feet per hour. The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer prevents reproduction of germs and bacteria within five minutes through the use of UV-C rays.

Visit www.tgmc.com for more information.