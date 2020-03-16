TGMC Updates Their Visitation Policy

Terrebonne General Medical Center has updated their visitation policy during the COVID-19 crisis.

Please note the following new policies:

• Entry is allowed only through the main lobby doors

• Screening questions and temperature check will be administered upon entry

• One visitor per patient per day (same visitor)

• Two visitors per patient per day (same visitors) in the Women’s Health Center (Labor & Delivery and Postpartum Only)

• No visitors under the age of 18

• All visiting hours will end at 6pm