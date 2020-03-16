Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

TGMC Updates Their Visitation Policy

by
News

Terrebonne General Medical Center has updated their visitation policy during the COVID-19 crisis.

 

Please note the following new policies:

 

• Entry is allowed only through the main lobby doors

• Screening questions and temperature check will be administered upon entry

• One visitor per patient per day (same visitor)

• Two visitors per patient per day (same visitors) in the Women’s Health Center (Labor & Delivery and Postpartum Only)



• No visitors under the age of 18

• All visiting hours will end at 6pm

