TGMC Updates Their Visitation Policy
Terrebonne General Medical Center has updated their visitation policy during the COVID-19 crisis.
Please note the following new policies:
• Entry is allowed only through the main lobby doors
• Screening questions and temperature check will be administered upon entry
• One visitor per patient per day (same visitor)
• Two visitors per patient per day (same visitors) in the Women’s Health Center (Labor & Delivery and Postpartum Only)
• No visitors under the age of 18
• All visiting hours will end at 6pm