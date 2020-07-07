The Catholic Foundation makes annual distributions to ministries

Bishop Shelton Fabre and the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana Board of Directors recently made distributions from established endowments within the foundation. The Catholic Foundation is a Catholic community foundation established to promote philanthropy, empower priests, and inspire our community, and each year through the support of many gracious donors, endowments for our church parishes, schools and diocesan ministries continues to grow.

These endowments have been invested and managed by the Catholic Foundation with the intent to make an annual distribution to each beneficiary ensuring a consistent annual support of their mission. Members of the board are excited to make distributions this year, especially amidst this very difficult time, in the amounts of:

$169,102 to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for seminarian education

$66,740 to Catholic Charities

$23,694 to E.D. White Catholic High School

$10,994 to Vandebilt Catholic High School

$8,576 to Assisi Bridge House with Catholic Charities

$1,470 to Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chackbay, based on their collective endowments

“The Catholic Foundation has become a tremendous resource for our diocese and ministries, ensuring perpetual support for those who have partnered with the foundation. I am grateful for the great work our foundation has provided to our parishes and schools and, especially during this difficult time, we are thankful for the distributions made to these ministries,” said Bishop Fabre.

For more information about The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana and how your gifts can support your parish, school or favorite ministry, please contact our office at (985) 850-3116 or aponson@htdiocese.org.