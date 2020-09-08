The Foundation for TGMC Receives a Charitable Donation from the Burguieres Family

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) and The Foundation for TGMC would like to recognize and show their appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Bobby Burguieres and Magnum Mud Equipment Company (MMECO) for their very generous donation to The Foundation for TGMC. A check presentation was held honoring the Burguieres Family and Magnum Mud.

“The Burguieres’ have been a long-standing pillar in our community and the Foundation thanks Mr. Bobby Burguieres, the late “Linda B”, current wife Gail, his son Paul H. Burguieres and his wife Lauren along with Gary Daigle of Magnum Mud for choosing to be a partner of the TGMC family,” said Tony Herques, Foundation for TGMC Board Chairman.

Mr. Chapman Hyams “Bobby” Burguieres Jr. was born in 1948 in New Iberia and has lived in Houma since 1974 when he married Linda Sue Greene. They had two sons, C.H. “Bumper” Burguieres III and Paul Henry Burguieres. Mrs. Linda and Bumper have since passed away. He was remarried to Gail Heard in 2019. Mr. Burguieres is a Vietnam War Veteran who was awarded a Bronze Star, achieved rank of E5 before being honorably discharged in 1970. Mr. Burguieres is the President and CEO of Magnum Mud Equipment Co., Inc. which he and his late wife, Linda, started in 1981. This specialty tank and logistics rental company has expanded covering most of the Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. MMECO at one time had four full service facilities and eight additional locations at strategic ports. It has grown into one of the largest privately owned specialty tank and logistics equipment rental businesses supporting the Gulf of Mexico Oil, Gas and Energy industry. Mr. Burguieres has served on the board of South Louisiana Bank Board for over 20 years, Chairman of the Board for two (2) years and currently remains a board member today. He is also a member of various business and civic organizations and this past January he joined The Foundation for TGMC as a board member. He and his family have always supported organizations, causes and needs of the community whether it be academic, athletic or charitable, and they will continue to do so on both the forefront as well as behind the scenes.

“Given the current conditions of our industry, community and our neighboring communities; it is with immense pride from humbled beginnings that at this time in our lives, we are honored to be able to give back to the area we all call home; where we have been blessed to live, work and raise our families,” said Mr. Burguieres.

“It is through the generous support of The Burguieres Family and Magnum Mud Equipment Company and their donation that the Foundation will be able to continue to assist TGMC in building upon its mission of providing exceptional healthcare with compassion,” added Herques. Funds will be used to initiate and enhance programs, activities and equipment at TGMC so that the residents of our community may enjoy healthier and more productive lives. “It is through partnerships with local business and families, The Foundation for TGMC is able to fund so many wonderful community programs,” Herques explained.

The Foundation for TGMC is eternally grateful to the Burguieres Family for being a part of our TGMC family and for truly making a difference in our community. The Foundation for TGMC believes that its donors are heroes, and to show their appreciation, The Foundation has recognized their donation with their name on the TGMC Donor Wall at the main entrance of the hospital. Signage was also placed in both the Women’s Center Waiting Area where the first grandchild of the family, Miss Lydia Emma Burguieres, was welcomed and the Critical Care Unit Waiting Room in honor of the late Mrs. Linda B and the families of all the loved ones who have needed and will continue to need use of this area.

For more information please visit www.foundation.tgmc.com or call 985-873-4603.