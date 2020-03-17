The Times Daily Round-Up

Wow. What a strange couple of days. They say the news never sleeps, but what they should say is the reporters never sleep! We have tried our best to bring you the most accurate, up-to-date news we possibly can in this ever changing course of events.

Each evening, we will recap the day’s headlines and try to bring you up to speed.

• Governor John Bel Edwards restricted gatherings of 50+ people. President Donald Trump recommended no more than 10 people.

• Louisiana recorded its third death from COVID-19, in Orleans Parish.

• The Governor shared that we have one of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 in the country.

• If you have a court date in the 32nd Judicial District, you must report.

• All bars, casinos, theaters, gyms, and fitness centers will close effective at midnight.

• All restaurants are restricted to takeout, delivery, and drive-thru orders.

• Governor says grocery stores & pharmacies will stay open, urges people to buy as normal (for the week, not a month).

• Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux cancels public celebration of Mass, weddings, funerals, and confirmations.

• Terrebonne and Lafourche libraries are closed, but will offer curbside service.

• On-site visitation for Terrebonne and Lafourche inmates has been suspended

• Louisiana Legislature temporarily adjourns

