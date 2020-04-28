Thibodaux cancels Summer Parks and Recreation Programs; To implement Phase 1 of City Reopening on May 4

From the City of Thibodaux:

The City of Thibodaux just completed the eleventh Unified Command Group (UCG) meeting where the Mayor made executive decisions regarding the City of Thibodaux. Another UCG meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2020. The COT has canceled summer Parks and Recreation programs. The COT will conduct a deep cleaning (contract) of City buildings in preparation for operations. The COT has modified the parameters for a phased approach for re-opening. The COT will implement phase 1 of City re-opening beginning on May 4, 2020.

The City of Thibodaux continues to be involved in the response to this outbreak at the state, parish, and local levels. For the most accurate COVID-19 information, please refer to CDC.gov, LA.LDH.gov , or the City website.

View the Phased Approach to Reopening below:

Feature photo courtesy of COT Facebook page.