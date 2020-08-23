Thibodaux City Court, Police Department administrative offices to close Monday due to storms

From the Thibodaux Police Department:

Thibodaux City Court will be closed on Monday August 24, 2020 and Tuesday, August 25, 2020, due to the inclement weather conditions predicted with Tropical Storm/Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm/Hurricane Laura. All persons with court appearances on these dates will receive a notice with a new court appearance. Any future dates of closures will be posted. Please contact Thibodaux City Court at 985-446-7238 for any further assistance that is needed.

All Thibodaux Police Department administrative offices will be closed tomorrow August 24, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. through the remainder of the day. Any future closures for the Thibodaux Police Department or Thibodaux City Court will posted as we continue to monitor these storms closely. Please contact T.P.D. at 985-446-5021 or dial 9-1-1 if emergency assistance is needed.