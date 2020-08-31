Thibodaux Fire Department to host collection drive for residents affected by Laura

From the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department:

Our mission to support our neighbors in SW Louisiana is under way.

A collection drive will be held this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, September 2nd, 3rd and 4th, from 6pm to 9pm at Acadia Station located at the intersection of Acadia Woods Drive and Percy Brown Road in Thibodaux. Items collected will be brought to the affected area next week.

We will have drive-through service for all of our generous donors! Anyone wishing to donate Items is asked and encouraged to bring the following: