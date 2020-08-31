Thibodaux Fire Department to host collection drive for residents affected by Laura
From the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department:
Our mission to support our neighbors in SW Louisiana is under way.
A collection drive will be held this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, September 2nd, 3rd and 4th, from 6pm to 9pm at Acadia Station located at the intersection of Acadia Woods Drive and Percy Brown Road in Thibodaux. Items collected will be brought to the affected area next week.
We will have drive-through service for all of our generous donors! Anyone wishing to donate Items is asked and encouraged to bring the following:
Batteries, all sizes AAA thru D, tire plug kits, work gloves, first aid supplies, tarps, hand tools, household cleaning items, pet foods any, snacks-all, disposable cleaning gloves, paper products to include plates, flatware, paper towels, napkins, hygiene products for men & women, baby food, baby formula,diapers, kids pull-ups kids underwear, deodorant, canned goods, towels, bedding, socks and underwear for adults.
You can make a difference, we can make an even larger difference together. Let us do good together and be #ThibodauxProud and #LouisianaStrong