Thibodaux firefighters respond to fire believed to be caused by cigarette

From the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department:

Today, our members responded to the 300 block of West 10th Street in Thibodaux to the report of smoke and flames coming from under a house.

Upon arrival, a small fire and light smoke was discovered under the front porch of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and performed selective removal of the affected area of the porch to confirm there were no hidden hot spots following extinguishment.

A discarded cigarette is believed to be the cause of the incident and no injuries were reported on the scene.

Everyone is strongly encouraged to properly dispose of all smoking materials in rated smokers receptacles following use.

Thankfully, in this case, the resident discovered the fire before it escalated beyond a minor incident and was able to call for assistance.