Thibodaux PD announces changes in operations, citations for businesses that are non-compliant with new Executive Order

In attempt to further ensure the safety of our citizens during Covid-19, we will be following the governor’s most recent supplement to the standing emergency declaration (JBE-2020-83). The Thibodaux Police Department has again temporarily ceased the following daily operations until further notice. This is an effort to eliminate germs and help reduce the spread of this virus.

No Bar Cards will be issued or renewed.

No Applicant Fingerprints will be taken.

We would also like to encourage citizens to communicate with our Criminal Records Division via email @ TPDRecords@ci.thibodaux.la.us, when requesting any public records requests. Utilizing this safety measure rather than coming into the department will continue to help us ensure public safety.

Chief Zeringue is urging citizens to have consideration for the health of one another. Please, adhere to the ban on public gatherings of no more than 50 people including outside activities where social distancing is not feasible. Essential businesses are exempt from this requirement and will utilize 50 percent of the State Fire Marshal capacities.

This ban also includes the shutdown of on premises consumption of any food or drinks at all bars/night clubs with or without a food service permit. However, all bars can provide takeout utilizing curbside delivery or drive-thru service, including alcoholic beverages.

The ban states “Every individual in Louisiana shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial establishment or any other building or space open to the public, whether indoor or outdoor.”

This does not apply to people who will not come into contact with other individuals or who will be able to maintain social distancing. This also does not apply to children under the age of eight, individuals with medical conditions, people consuming food or drink, people speaking to communicate or broadcast and people removing a mask for identification purposes. All businesses, organizations, state offices and political subdivisions shall follow this section of the guidelines unless the parish opts-out up. In order for a parish to opt-out there must be less than 100 new positive cases per 100,000 in a two week period.

Citations for violations shall be written only to businesses or organizations. No citations will be issued to religious organizations. Businesses are responsible for enforcement of patrons. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the State Fire Marshal are the agencies assigned to ensure compliance with this order.

This supplement to the order that was already in place went into effect today at 12:00 A.M. (Midnight) Monday, July 13, 2020, extending to Monday, July 24, 2020.

Both Thibodaux City Court and 17th Judicial District Court are scheduled for normal hours. Please follow the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office & the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court for any updates and adjustments that may be made to the 17th JDC.