Thibodaux Police: Currently no plans to implement city curfew; motorists asked to stay off roads if possible

From the Thibodaux Police Department around 12:15 p.m.:

With Hurricane Zeta quickly approaching, expected heavy winds throughout the evening are projected to be a main concern for our area.

Although there is no plans of implementing a curfew at this time for the City of Thibodaux, Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue asks all motorist to please refrain from taking to the roads if at all possible.

If you still have any loose items that haven’t been tended to, please take these next few hours to pick them up in attempt to prevent flying debris.

Chief Zeringue has assigned additional personnel to patrol in efforts to ensure public safety. If assistance is needed throughout the storm, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985)446-5021 or 9-1-1 in case of an Emergency.