Thibodaux Police Department halting fingerprints, bar cards
In attempt to ensure the safety of our citizens during Covid-19, the Thibodaux Police Department has temporarily seized the following daily operations until further notice. This is an effort to eliminate germs and help reduce the spread of this virus.
• No Bar Cards will be issued or renewed.
• No Applicant Fingerprints will be taken.
We would also like to encourage citizens to communicate with our Criminal Records Division via email @ TPDRecords@ci.thibodaux.la.us, when requesting any public records requests. Utilizing this safety measure rather than coming into the department will continue to help us ensure public safety.
Chief Zeringue is urging citizens to have consideration for the health of one another. Please, adhere to the ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people in Louisiana announced by Governor John Bel Edwards to slow the spread of COVID-19. This ban also includes the shutdown of bars/night clubs, dine-in restaurants, movie theaters and casinos. Thibodaux P.D. will strictly enforce this ban. Curbside to-go orders and drive-thru service will be allowed at restaurants. The aforementioned ban will go into effect at 12:00 A.M. (Midnight) on Tuesday March 17, 2020, extending to Monday April 13, 2020.
At this time, no curfew ban has been issued for the City Limits of Thibodaux.