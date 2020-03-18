Thibodaux Police: People with Court Dates Must Still Appear to Receive New Date

Individuals who have a set court date for the Thibodaux City Court March 19-30 must still appear in court to receive a new court date, the Thibodaux Police Department announced today via social media.

“It is ordered that all civil, criminal and juvenile matters involving citizens who are not incarcerated are continued with notice to be issued as litigants,” reads an order signed by Judge Mark Chaisson, Judge of the City Court of Thibodaux. “Litigants shall appear for said court appearance to receive a written notice of a new court date.”

It was also ordered “that matters involving incarcerated individuals including magistrate appearances, bond hearings and arraignments shall be conducted by simultaneous audio-visual conference with the jail.”