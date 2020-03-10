Thibodaux Police seek help finding missing person

The Thibodaux Police Department is seeking the assistance of our Community Partners to help locate Brady Barrilleaux, a 35-year-old white male of Thibodaux, LA.

Brady Barrilleaux was last seen on Monday, March 2, 2020, and has not been seen or heard from since. Mr. Barrilleaux is slender built, 5’7” tall, weighs lbs., short dark brown hair and is heavily tattooed. Mr. Barrilleaux is from the Thibodaux area, but was last seen and heard from in the Schriever – Gray area.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or Mr. Barrilleaux’ s whereabouts, is encouraged to call the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021 or Dial 9-1-1.