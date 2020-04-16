Thibodaux Police Still Seeking Help to Find Missing Man

From TPD:

The Thibodaux Police Department is still seeking the assistance of our Community Partners to help locate Brady Barrilleaux, a 35-year-old white male of Thibodaux, LA.

On March 10, 2020, the Thibodaux Police Department turned to the public for assistance in help locating Brady Barrilleaux. Detectives have been working tirelessly since his disappearance and are asking for any information that may be tied to this case.

Brady Barrilleaux was last seen on Monday, March 2, 2020, and has not been seen or heard from since. Mr. Barrilleaux is slender built, 5’7” tall, weighs approx.145 lbs., short dark brown hair and is heavily tattooed. Mr. Barrilleaux is from the Thibodaux area, but was last seen and heard from in the Schriever – Gray area. Mr. Barrilleaux has possible ties to the New Orleans area.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or Mr. Barrilleaux’ s whereabouts, is encouraged to call the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021 or Dial 9-1-1.