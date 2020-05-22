Thibodaux Regional Discontinues Service at Drive-Through Collection Site

Thibodaux Regional Health System is closing its COVID-19 drive-through collection site located at 506 N. Acadia Road in Thibodaux. The hospital will discontinue testing at this location due to alternative testing options now available in the region and the considerable decrease in the number of people presenting to the site.

“We are pleased that we were able to bring this much needed service to our community at a time when testing was very limited in our region,” says Greg Stock, Thibodaux Regional CEO. “Over an 8-week period, the drive-through site provided testing to more than 300 people throughout Region 3.”

Thibodaux Regional will continue to perform COVID-19 testing through its laboratory services. Individuals who wish to be tested should contact their physician or can utilize the Lafourche Parish Government drive-through testing site.

You can reach Thibodaux Regional Health System by calling 985-435-4813 with questions or concerns. For the most up-to-date information about Coronavirus, please consult the CDC website at www.CDC.gov. You can also call the Louisiana Office of Public Health Statewide Network by dialing 211 or visit www.ldh.la.gov.