Thibodaux Regional Health System partners with Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for Students Safe Return to School

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to provide a safe return to school for its students and faculty during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“During these unprecendented times, Thibodaux Regional has been a leader in helping people navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Greg Stock, Thibodaux Regional CEO. “Providing guidance and support to the schools is another way that we can positively impact the safety and well-being of our region.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to work the Diocese, school administrators, leaders, and teachers in this endeavor,” continued Stock. “We continuously strive to make a difference in the health and wellness of the people in our region.”

“Our plans for a safe return of our students, teachers, and staffs to our schools is best supported in collaboration with medical professionals who can provide us with best practices in this area,” said Suzanne Troxclair, M.Ed., Superintendent, Office of Catholic Schools, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “Working with Thibodaux Regional Health System affords us just that opportunity.”

“The services provided through this collaborative effort assists us in providing a safer return to our campuses, while allowing us to continue providing an outstanding academic education in a Christ-centered environment,” added Troxclair.