Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Jessica Baity, Neurologist, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Jessica Baity, Neurologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Baity is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Neurology Clinic located 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2300, Thibodaux, (985) 493-3090.

Dr. Baity received her undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. She earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans where she also performed her Neurology Residency and Internal Medicine Internship. Dr. Baity is a member of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Baity specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of neurological conditions such as stroke, epilepsy, migraine, other headache disorders, neuropathy, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

A native of New Orleans, Dr. Baity is excited to serve the patients of south Louisiana. She looks forward to getting to know the people and culture of Thibodaux.