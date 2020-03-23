Thibodaux Regional Implements Drive-Through Collection Site for COVID-19 Testing

Beginning this week, Thibodaux Regional Health System will provide a drive-through collection site for COVID-19 Coronavirus testing. Testing will be performed on Tuesdays and Fridays from 12 Noon – 3 pm at 506 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux, the former location of Thibodaux Regional Women’s Clinic.

Individuals arriving at the site will need to have been assessed by a physician and have a doctor’s order to be tested. The physician will send the order directly to Thibodaux Regional. Persons wanting to be tested and do not have a physician can contact Dr. Kerry Shaver’s office at 985.493.4004 for evaluation.

“We wanted to best serve our community’s health needs and expand access for people to receive testing,” says Greg Stock, Thibodaux Regional CEO. “This drive-through site will give individuals a safe, quick alternative as opposed to going to the Emergency Room. Patients will stay in their vehicle throughout the process, limiting exposure to both the patient and staff.”

Patients who arrive for testing must present valid identification. Hospital staff will collect a specimen that will be sent to an independent lab for testing. The results will be sent to the patient’s physician who will then contact the patient.

Test kits are provided through a reference or state lab, and a limited supply is available at any given time. Thibodaux Regional will continue to operate the testing site as long as it can acquire the kits needed.

You can reach Thibodaux Regional Health System by calling 985-435-4813 with questions or concerns. For the most up-to-date information about Coronavirus, please consult the CDC website at www.CDC.gov. You can also call the Louisiana Office of Public Health Statewide Network by dialing 211 or visit www.ldh.la.gov.