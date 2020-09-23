Thibodaux Regional recognized for efforts to improve health, wellness of local youth

For its ongoing efforts to improve the health and wellness of the local youth, Thibodaux Regional Health System (TRHS) was presented with the “Outstanding Citizen Award” at the Lafourche Parish Council meeting last night.

“Thibodaux Regional Health System has spearheaded a project to donate and install playground equipment to nine Lafourche Parish schools,” said Councilman Corey Perrillioux. “The playground equipment will prompt students to lead a more active and healthy life and will contribute to the fight against childhood obesity.”

Perrillioux, who also noted that other organizations has helped in the iniative as well, went on to say that as a result of the generosity of Thibodaux Regional, the overall health and wellness of the youth in Lafourche will improve.

Perrillioux listed the schools that have received equipment so far: Bayou Blue Elementary, Golden Meadow Elementary, Bayou Boeuf Elementary, Lockport Upper Elementary, Galliano Elementary, South Larose Elementary, Chackbay Elementary, Raceland Upper Elementary and Raceland Lower Elementary.

At the meeting, Greg Stock, CEO of TRHS, said it was a privilege to be recognized for the effort. “…With hospitals, we see the downstream effects, and we know that it can be better,” he later continued. “We’re trying hard to make a difference.”

Last week, it was announced that TRHS would be sponsoring playground equipment for two additional schools: Thibodaux Head Start and Myra Champagne Head Start in Lockport.

“Studies have shown that physical activity not only provides many health benefits but also helps in the development of motor skills and in concentration and thinking skills,” according to TRHS. “Additionally, children who have higher levels of physical activity during their childhood are likely to be more active even after they mature.”

“We are happy that we can continue our efforts to provide playground equipment for the youth in our communities,” reads a statement by Stock. “By reaching children at a younger age, such as three and four years old, we hope to instill in them a basis for becoming physically active and making healthy lifestyle choices.”

“Thibodaux Regional appreciates the opportunity to work with Parish President Archie Chaisson, parish officials, and Head Start administration and teachers on this initiative,” Stock’s statement continues. “We are continuously working to positively impact the health and wellness of our youth now and into the future.”

Photo courtesy of Lafourche Parish Government social media.