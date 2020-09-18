Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Katie Flower, Urologist, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Katie Flower, Urologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Flower is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Urology Clinic located 504 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux, (985) 448-3055.

Dr. Flower received her medical degree from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio, and completed her Residency at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. She is a member of the American Urological Association and the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Society.

Dr. Flower specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of genitourinary problems in men and women as well as conditions involving the male reproductive system.

According to Dr. Flower, the idea of being involved with a new urology team at Thibodaux Regional was very exciting to her. Everyone has been so friendly and welcoming, which has made the transition for her much easier. Dr. Flower looks forward to providing patients with well-rounded urologic care.