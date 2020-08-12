Thibodaux to host tax sale on Tuesday

From the City of Thibodaux:

The City of Thibodaux will host a tax sale on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at City Hall, 310 West 2nd St., Thibodaux.

This sale is open to the general public however bidders will need to register prior to the Tax Sale.

A tax title sale is the sale of properties that have delinquent taxes due. The tax titles for these properties are sold to the public for the amount of the delinquent taxes due, plus any accrued interest, penalties, costs, and other statutory impositions. The tax title sale is a low-bid wins style auction in which the property is sold to the purchaser willing to bid on the least percent ownership interest in the property. Winning bidders of the tax sale are expected to pay for their purchases by the end of the business day. Payment must be made in one installment and all sales are final.

Property owners must remit property tax payments by 4:00 P.M. on Monday, August 24th to avoid having their property subject to sale. Bills not paid in full by this time will result in the property being sold at Tuesday’s tax sale. Tax payments can be made at City Hall (310 West 2nd St. Thibodaux) or by phone with a Visa or Mastercard by calling 985-446-7221 or 446-7207.